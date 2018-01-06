Attacks: Taraba buries 15 corpses in Jalingo
The Taraba Police Command has confirmed the burial of not less than four corpses on Saturday in Jalingo following a dawn attack by an armed militia on three Fulani communities in Lau Local Government Area of the state. The Police Public Relation Officer in the state, ASP David Misal, confirmed the attacks. Misal, however, said those that carried out the attacks were yet be identified, adding that no arrest was made.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!