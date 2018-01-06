 Attacks: Taraba buries 15 corpses in Jalingo | Nigeria Today
Attacks: Taraba buries 15 corpses in Jalingo

Posted on Jan 6, 2018

The Taraba Police Command has confirmed the burial of not less than four corpses on Saturday in Jalingo following a dawn attack by an armed militia on three Fulani communities in Lau Local Government Area of the state. The Police Public Relation Officer in the state, ASP David Misal, confirmed the attacks. Misal, however, said those that carried out the attacks were yet be identified, adding that no arrest was made.

