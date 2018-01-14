ATTENTION! NYSC Suspends Orientation Course In Benue, Taraba Camps

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the suspension of the orientation course for 2017 BATCH “B” STREAM II in its camps in Taraba and Benue States.

The orientation course was scheduled to start on January 16, 2018.

ATTENTION 2017 BATCH “B” STREAM II PCMs

The NYSC management wishes to inform all PCMs deployed to Benue and Taraba states that the 2017 Batch B stream 2 orientation course scheduled to hold in Benue camp has been suspended. A new date will be communicated to you in due course — NYSC HQ Nigeria (@nysc_ng) January 14, 2018

However, in a statement issued on its social media accounts, some hours ago, the Scheme informed prospective corp members (PCM) that a new date will be communicated soon.‎

“The NYSC management wishes to inform all PCMs deployed to Benue and Taraba states that the 2017 Batch B stream 2 orientation course scheduled to hold in Benue camp has been suspended. A new date will be communicated to you in due course,” the agency said.

While no reason was given for the postponement, it is a no-brainer that the suspension might not be unconnected to the violence that both states have suffered recently from clashes between herdsmen and farming communities leading to scores of deaths.

The NYSC had previously fixed January 16 for the opening of orientation camps for prospective Batch B, Stream 2, corps members nationwide.‎

The management of the Scheme had said the 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation course was scheduled to hold in 15 NYSC Orientation Camps which were Abia, Bauchi, Benue, Delta, Enugu, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Plateau, Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Rivers and the FCT.

