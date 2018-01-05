AU commends Ethiopia govt on ‘farsighted’ political move – Myjoyonline.com
AU commends Ethiopia govt on 'farsighted' political move
The African Union (A.U.) has officially commented on a political turnaround by the Ethiopian government. The A.U. commended the government over its decision to foster national consensus and to open up the political space. A 4 January 2018 statement …
