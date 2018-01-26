 AU says 12708 illegal migrants repatriated from Libya since November – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AU says 12708 illegal migrants repatriated from Libya since November – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

AU says 12708 illegal migrants repatriated from Libya since November
Vanguard
The African Union (AU) said on Friday that 12,708 African immigrants had been repatriated to their home countries from Libya from late November, 2017 to date. AU Commissioner for Social Affairs, Amira Mohammed, said this to journalists on the sidelines
Slavery in Libya: Life inside a containerAljazeera.com
Six arrested after shocking videos showing Sudanese men tortured in Libya emergeTelegraph.co.uk
More than 12000 illegal migrants repatriated from Libya since late November: AUXinhua
AllAfrica.com –The Times –Anadolu Agency –NTV Uganda
all 9 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.