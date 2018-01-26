AU says 12708 illegal migrants repatriated from Libya since November – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
AU says 12708 illegal migrants repatriated from Libya since November
Vanguard
The African Union (AU) said on Friday that 12,708 African immigrants had been repatriated to their home countries from Libya from late November, 2017 to date. AU Commissioner for Social Affairs, Amira Mohammed, said this to journalists on the sidelines …
