Aubameyang Arrives Arsenal To Finalise Transfer As Man City Sign Laporte
Gabon international, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, on Tuesday arrived at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground to finalise his transfer from Borussia Dortmund.
Sky Sports News reports that the Gabon international arrived in Britain on a private jet at Luton Airport at 2pm on Tuesday afternoon, less than an hour after leaving Dortmund airport, before travelling to Arsenal’s training ground near London.
Arsenal are understood to have agreed a fee of around £60 million with the Bundesliga club for the Gabon international but the German club will reportedly only sanction the move if they find a replacement.
Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud is reportedly a key cog in the transfer — either as a direct replacement for Aubameyang or as part of a three-way deal, with Giroud moving to Chelsea and Michy Batshuayi swapping Stamford Bridge for Dortmund.
- Manchester City sign Laporte
Premier League leaders City are reported to have paid a club record £57 million ($80 million, 65 million euros) for Athletic Bilbao defender Laporte, eclipsing the £55 million they paid for Kevin De Bruyne.
The 23-year-old is also the second most expensive defender in history behind Virgil Van Dijk, who cost Liverpool £75 million from Southampton earlier this month.
