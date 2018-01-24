AUC to launch single air transport network – NewsDay
NewsDay
AUC to launch single air transport network
NewsDay
The African Union Commission is set to launch the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) in Ethiopia next week, the first AU Agenda 2063 flagship project. BY BUSINESS REPORTER. The launch of SAATM comes nearly two decades after the adoption of the …
