 AUC to launch single air transport network – NewsDay | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AUC to launch single air transport network – NewsDay

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in World | 0 comments


NewsDay

AUC to launch single air transport network
NewsDay
The African Union Commission is set to launch the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) in Ethiopia next week, the first AU Agenda 2063 flagship project. BY BUSINESS REPORTER. The launch of SAATM comes nearly two decades after the adoption of the
Airlines operators oppose Single African Air Transport MarketP.M. News

all 16 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.