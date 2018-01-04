Australia set to enhance Nigeria’s success at Commonwealth Games

The Nigeria House Project Committee on Thursday in Abuja said the Australian Government has given assurances of its readiness to ensure Nigeria had a successful outing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The committee’s Chairman, Ifedayo Akindoju, told newsmen that Australia’s Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria, Fabien De-Vel Palumbo, has promised to assist the country’s contingent surpass challenges of procuring entry visas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee was formed by the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports.

It has the primary role of establishing a hospitality house during Nigeria’s participation at major international sports events.

It is expected to strengthen inter-personal relationship, propagation of socio-economic and political development of the country Nigeria before, during and after the Games.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXI Commonwealth Games, will hold in Gold Coast at Queensland in Australiafrom April 4 to April 15.

“During our visit today (Thursday), we (the committee) expressed our challenges, especially in the areas of visa procurement and all other cooperation we need from the Australian Government.

“They (Australia) are very forthcoming and promised to assist us, even though visas are not issued from here. But they gave us the best ideas on how to go about it,” Akindoju said.

Mohammed Abdullahi, who is the committee’s consultant, said aside the issue of visa, the committee sought to develop a bond with the commission in other social areas.

“We are collaborating with the Australian Government on cultural exchange, as well as the exhibition of our potential like solid minerals, culture, cuisines and more.

“These are the areas we highlighted so that both countries can benefit from the partnership,’’ he said.

On his part, Tunde Poopola, the Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), urged Nigerians to visit Australia and show support to the athletes who would represent Nigeria.

“The Hospitality House is where we expect Nigerians to visit when they are in Australia.

“Aside from watching the sports activities, you need to relax sometimes and the House gives you a home-away-from-home experience.

“We also need assistance from the corporate bodies. But we expect as many Nigerians as possible who can make it to the games to support our people,” he said.

The post Australia set to enhance Nigeria’s success at Commonwealth Games appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

