Australian Open: Pavic, Dabrowski win mixed doubles

The eighth seeds saw off the Hungarian/Indian fifth seeds in 1hr 8min on Rod Laver Arena.

Mate Pavic won his second Australian Open title in 24 hours Sunday, pairing with Gabriela Dabrowski to beat Timea Babos and Rohan Bopanna 2-6, 6-4, 11-9 in the mixed doubles final.

The win for Croat Pavic came a day after he triumphed in the men's doubles final with Austrian partner Oliver Marach in a night match on Saturday.

It was Pavic's third career Grand Slam title having also won the US Open mixed doubles in 2016, while Canadian Dabrowski won her first Slam at last year's French Open.

