Austrian Brokerage Service Bitpanda Adds Full Bitcoin Cash Integration

Bitpanda (formerly known as Coinimal) is a cryptocurrency broker based in Vienna, Austria that operates brokerage services with dash, litecoin, etheruem, and bitcoin. Now on January 3, Bitpanda has announced fully integrating bitcoin cash (BCH), adding a fifth coin to the company’s token support.

Bitpanda Adds Bitcoin Cash Due to High Demand

Bitpanda was founded in 2014 by Eric Demuth, Christian Trummer, and Paul Klanschek by offering users brokerage services for bitcoin and other digital assets. Bitpanda hosts a wallet and trading platform that enables users to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies with the euro, credit cards, Skrill, SEPA transfers and more. Just recently the company announced users who left funds on the platform before August 1 were to be credited with BCH. Now due to “high demand” for bitcoin cash after Segwit2x was canceled Bitpanda is offering full BCH support.

“We have launched a full bitcoin cash support including a wallet service — Everything is running smoothly, and we feel ready to announce the 5th fully integrated coin on Bitpanda,” explains the co-founder and CEO Eric Demuth.

BCH Enthusiasts from Europe Can be Connected to 1700 Austrian Postal Partners and Amazon.de Gift Cards

Alongside offering full BCH support, Demuth details that bitcoin cash will also be available for its Austrian post office features. Last summer the company revealed that customers using the Bitpanda To Go service could use digital currencies with over 1700 postal partners. At any of the postal partner locations, users can change cash into bitcoin cash worth 50 €, 100 € or 500€.

“Consequently, from now on BCH is also available offline at all Austrian post office branches via our Bitpanda To Go service — Due to our cooperation with the Austrian Post, Bitpanda To Go allows our customers to buy five digital currencies from over 400 post offices and almost 1300 postal partners throughout Austria,” Demuth details.

All that’s needed, is the email associated with the Bitpanda wallet and the funds will be deposited automatically into the customers wallet.

In addition to the postal services, the company also reveals that bitcoin cash will also be able to be used for Amazon.de service. All bitcoin cash supporters have to do is deposit funds into a verified Bitpanda account and sell the BCH choosing an Amazon Gift card as the payout method explains Demuth.

