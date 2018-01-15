 Authorities Arrest 22 After Massacre in Southern Senegal – U.S. News & World Report | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Authorities Arrest 22 After Massacre in Southern Senegal – U.S. News & World Report

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Authorities Arrest 22 After Massacre in Southern Senegal
U.S. News & World Report
Authorities in Senegal have arrested 22 people following a massacre in the country's southern Casamance region where the suspects had been looking for firewood in the forest. Jan. 15, 2018, at 8:58 a.m.. Authorities Arrest 22 After Massacre in Southern
Gunman killed in army clash in Senegal's CasamanceCitizen
Senegal: Gendarmes investigating Casamance killings arrest 22Journalducameroun.com – English – (press release)
Senegal arrests 22 over Casamance loggers massacreNews24
africanews
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.