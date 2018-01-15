Authorities Arrest 22 After Massacre in Southern Senegal – U.S. News & World Report
|
Daily Mail
|
Authorities Arrest 22 After Massacre in Southern Senegal
U.S. News & World Report
Authorities in Senegal have arrested 22 people following a massacre in the country's southern Casamance region where the suspects had been looking for firewood in the forest. Jan. 15, 2018, at 8:58 a.m.. Authorities Arrest 22 After Massacre in Southern …
Gunman killed in army clash in Senegal's Casamance
Senegal: Gendarmes investigating Casamance killings arrest 22
Senegal arrests 22 over Casamance loggers massacre
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!