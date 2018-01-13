‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gets an 8-Bit Trailer – Comicbook.com
|
Comicbook.com
|
'Avengers: Infinity War' Gets an 8-Bit Trailer
Comicbook.com
The classic SNES video game-inspired take faithfully recreates the trailer as a side-scrolling game, complete with a retro spin on the Avengers theme overplaying the Infinity War footage. JoBlo's 8-Bit Trailers series previously re-imagined Marvel …
