Aviation group explains drop in 2017 passenger traffic – The News



The News Aviation group explains drop in 2017 passenger traffic

The News

A group, the Aviation Round Table (ART) on Sunday said economic recession was responsible for the 26 per cent drop in Nigeria's air passenger traffic in 2017. Mr Gbenga Olowo, ART President, made this known while speaking with the News agency of …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

