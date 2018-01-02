Aviation safety in Africa continues to improve – Iata – Fin24
|
Fin24
|
Aviation safety in Africa continues to improve – Iata
Fin24
Cape Town – Aviation safety in Africa continued to improve over the past five years, according to Gilberto López Meyer, senior vice president, safety and flight operations (SFO) at the International Air Transport Association (Iata). He emphasised in a …
IATA Forecasts $38.4bn Net Profit For Aviation In 2018
