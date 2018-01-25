 AWC: Nigeria To Fight For 90 Gold Medals –Igali – Independent Newspapers Limited | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AWC: Nigeria To Fight For 90 Gold Medals –Igali – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

AWC: Nigeria To Fight For 90 Gold Medals –Igali
Independent Newspapers Limited
Lagos – Nigeria will present the biggest contingent to the African Wrestling Championships holding in Port Harcourt from February 5-11, 2018. The president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF) Daniel igali, who disclosed this during a one-day

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.