Ayo Fayose is a Governor by accident – Niyi Adebayo

Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Former Governor of Ekiti State said that the Present Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose’s governorship career is by accident. He said it was an ‘Unintentional’ luck that smiled at him during the 2014 election.

He said this on Monday while handling inquiries from journalists at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Abuja.

He was reacting to inquiries regarding the level of the APC’s readiness for the 2018 governorship races in Ekiti State.

As indicated by him, the APC is setup to recover the express, all that is left is for it to hold its primaries and pick a presidential candidate.

He rejected cases that Ekiti State was a fortress of the restriction Peoples Democratic Party.

Adebayo stated, “Fundamentally, I trust the present Governor, Ayo Fayose got their by accident without a doubt and I trust individuals are more than prepared to change the place.

“Applicably, I am someone from Ekiti and the key player in Ekiti, I can let you know completely that we are more than prepared. I am certain that you’ve all heard that we are prepared for races in Ekiti.

“I trust we should simply to experience the way toward choosing our candidate and once we have our competitor, I don’t see us having any issues in the general race in Ekiti.”

Responding, notwithstanding, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, said the remark demonstrated that Adebayo still couldn’t seem to recoup from his defeat in 2014.

Adelusi, Ekiti State Governor’s Chief Press Secretary stated that: “How might someone be able to who crushed the officeholder twice be an incidental representative? The remark demonstrates that they (APC) presently can’t seem to recuperate from the stun of the annihilation.

“They should sit back and watch yet one thing is self-evident: the execution of Governor Fayose in his first term has totally eradicated the rule of previous senator Adebayo from the brain of the general population. Representative Fayose has performed superior to anything every one of them joined.

“The execution of Governor Fayose has eradicated the APC from the psyche of the general population. Come July 2018, the Ekiti individuals would overwhelmingly vote in favor of the PDP applicant in light of the fact that the gathering has been more valuable to the Ekiti individuals than the APC.”

