Ayoola performs “Yago” at the Maryland Edition of #TheAyoolaLive | WATCH

Nigerian actor/singer Ayoola today revealed that he would be dropping a series of video clips on his YouTube channel. To kick off, he drops a clip from his “The Ayoola Live” show which held in Maryland, USA. In the video, he and his band perform “Yago” which was originally done by himself. Watch the video […]

The post Ayoola performs “Yago” at the Maryland Edition of #TheAyoolaLive | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

