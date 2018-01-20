Babu Owino must be released, SONU chair tells Government – The Standard
The Standard
Babu Owino must be released, SONU chair tells Government
The Standard
University of Nairobi (UoN) School of Law students in Parklands, Nairobi are planning to protest over the arrest of Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili, popularly known as Babu Owino. ALSO READ: US government shuts down as spending bill fails in Senate. The …
University of Nairobi students protest MP Babu Owino's arrest
