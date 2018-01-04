Baby Dies After Doctors Cut Into His Skull During C-Section

During a Caesarean section surgery at Nottingham University Hospital, a baby died when doctors accidentally cut into his skull. Carson Allen died on July 3, 2013, 3 hours after his birth, caused by a haemorrhage in his brain when doctors sliced 2-inches into his scalp and skull. They are currently being sued by his mother, Claire […]

The post Baby Dies After Doctors Cut Into His Skull During C-Section appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

