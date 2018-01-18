Baby Disappears From Hospital Hours After Birth
A mother Salamatu Kabir hours after delivering her baby girl via a caesarean section has reportedly had the baby snatched, Mrs Hajiya Hafsat Baba the Kaduna State Commissioner for Women Affairs has reported. The parents of the baby are both death and dumb, The baby who was born on January 10th’s mysterious disappearance has sparked […]
