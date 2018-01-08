Back to School: FirstBank Rolls out Bouquet of Educational Solutions for Schools

It is the beginning of another school term and as students return to school after the long holidays, First Bank of Nigeria Limited is in its usual style supporting schools with their educational requirements to enhance preparations for the school year. FirstBank has developed an array of products and solutions targeted at enabling schools to […]

The post Back to School: FirstBank Rolls out Bouquet of Educational Solutions for Schools appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

