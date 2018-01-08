 Back to school: FirstBank sets aside N15bn as loan for schools – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
Back to school: FirstBank sets aside N15bn as loan for schools – Daily Trust

Daily Trust

Back to school: FirstBank sets aside N15bn as loan for schools
The First Bank of Nigeria Limited has set aside N15bn loan budget for schools nationwide. The Bank has also developed an array of products and solutions targeted at enabling schools to acquire attractive educational facilities to support their business

