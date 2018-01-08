Back to school: FirstBank sets aside N15bn as loan for schools – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Back to school: FirstBank sets aside N15bn as loan for schools
Daily Trust
The First Bank of Nigeria Limited has set aside N15bn loan budget for schools nationwide. The Bank has also developed an array of products and solutions targeted at enabling schools to acquire attractive educational facilities to support their business …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!