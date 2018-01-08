Bad Karma: GoPro will exit the drone market, cut more than 250 jobs
The Karma drone may not be falling out of the sky anymore, but GoPro still had trouble keeping it aloft. The action camera company will exit the drone market this year to focus on its core products and new innovations.
