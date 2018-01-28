Bad leadership is promoting religious and ethnic sentiments in Nigeria – Umunna

Against the backdrop of the growing anger in Nigeria over the poor state of affairs, Bishop Leonard Umunna, founder of Bible Life Church, in this interview with ZEBULON AGOMUO, Editor, on the state of the nation, said the actions and inactions of government appear to be pushing the country towards war. He said that all hands must be on deck to return Nigeria to its deserved position in the comity of nations. Excerpts:

We have always lamented the situation of the country. Now, beyond the lamentation; how and when do you think Nigeria can get out of the myriads of problems besetting it?

When it is darkest, the dawn is near. This is the time. Opportunity is time sensitive. It is better to seek solution today, for tomorrow is procrastination which is dangerous. Even the scripture says, now is the acceptable time. The other time some people asked me who is the messiah that would save Nigeria? My response was that no man can be a messiah, that’s what the Bible tells us. There’s only one Messiah. During the Goodluck Jonathan administration and Namadi Sambo as his vice, a very good combination, yet, they were not messiah to the country; they tried their best quite alright. God has always given me words about every regime in the country. I only speak when he allows me to do so. During the time of Tinubu as governor of Lagos, I said no matter the opposition against him, ten thousand detractors cannot stop his re-election. When you see a good leader, the Lord will speak to you. Tinubu selected good hands to work with him and we can see where many of those who worked with him are today. Look at the current minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, who after working with Tinubu went ahead to serve two terms as governor of the state too. Look at Yemi Osinbajo, the current vice president; he was also in Tinubu’s team. And you can see that the good foundation laid by Tinubu in Lagos is being sustained. That is how governance should be. Look at the innovations they are bringing into the state. When the right people are in authority, the people rejoice. A good leader does not care about your religion, your tribe or any of such. Your good leadership must reflect on the faces of your people. If majority of your people are not happy, then forget it, you have missed it. I don’t mean you must dance to their tune in everything; but those things that are legitimate and those things that make for good living must be made available. The way it is now in the country, it appears that majority of Nigerians are not happy and they are saying that government must listen to them and be more pro-active. I don’t know whether it is when all Nigerians are dead that they will realise that government is in a shambles. The time to put things in order is now that the people are still breathing.

How did we come to this sorry state?

I have always said it that the Nigeria, like a plane took off after Independence with high hopes but it crash-landed almost immediately, since then it has not been able to take off again. All efforts to make it get off ground again have failed. Since then it has been all flutter and no flight. Institutions that should produce good leaders are either not there or are bastardised. The colonial masters also handed us a document that are faulty, which we erroneously call constitution, and that is the major source of the problem. Those who drafted the constitution in its original form may have something in mind, but the implementation has continued to be wrong. That constitution is no longer suitable for Nigeria of today. Unless that document is discarded and replaced with an entirely totally brand new document that is truly indigenous, we will continue to mark time. They should go for a new Nigeria. Nigeria is an amalgamation of many nations with diverse interests. It is not just about north and south. It is not a question of let the minority have their say and the majority have their way. No. Even, among the minorities there could be those endowed with leadership qualities better than the majorities. Nigerians don’t care who rule them, what they are after is good governance. When MKO Abiola, a Moslem, was going for the presidency in 1993 with Baba Gana Kingibe as his running mate, who also was a Moslem, did Nigerians bother about that? So, do the right thing; it is bad leadership that is promoting religious, ethnic sentiments and what have you.

Is it not possible to review the constitution, removing portions that are no longer in tune with the reality of the day and retaining aspects that will help the country?

No way; I said, No way! To move Nigeria forward the document must be discarded in its entirety. We must throw everything away. Let us go back to what was in place that helped our education and other areas of our life before the arrival of the colonial masters. We were a people before the colonial masters arrived. Let us fashion out a constitution that fits our moral concept as a country. Even the economy we are lamenting, my advice is that we should copy the example of Denmark, Finland and Switzerland. Some nations have done it and are reaping the fruit; we can also try to copy what they did. What we are saying is that those who are superior to you, go to them and ask how they got to where they are.

There seems to be a feeling of discontent in the polity. People seem to be very angry these days as a result of challenges of life which they blame on bad governance. Where do you see all these leading us?

That feeling of anger is enough to lead to war. If you look at the case of Benue killing, it is enough to lead to war; if you look at the lopsided appointments and what people are saying that it appears that some parts of the country is totally marginalised; if you take into cognizance the level of poverty in the land; deprivation, youth unemployment and insecurity, you will know that these can lead to war. If you look at what led to the civil war or some other skirmishes we have had, it wasn’t as fierce as what we have now. Again, if you look at the things that were responsible for military take-over of government in Nigeria in those days, they were not even as serious as what is happening now; Maybe, the military has been well checkmated, added to the fact that the military rule is no longer tolerated anywhere by the international community otherwise what is happening here is enough to cause war. Nigeria is pushing towards war in different directions.

How did Nigeria get it all wrong that it moves from one crisis to the other?

I have always said it that since Nigeria got Independence in 1960, we have never voted in anybody in the real sense of the word; it has always been our leaders agreeing and presenting somebody and then we all go in that direction; the electoral body will then stamp it. We may have voted in governors, senators or other categories of leaders, but for presidents, the voting has never been in line with the wishes of the Nigerian people. The youths are clamouring for power shift or generational shift of power, but I say unless when it is the will of God, such things may not happen. God knows the role of the older generation in a country. The youth may get power today and say, older generation go and sit down, and you see that things may not work well. God has made the aged to have wisdom and the youth to have strength. There must be a blend of these for a country to run successfully. The youths are go-getters, but wisdom is also needed.

Many clerics are making some claims of having divine call to go into politics or to contest one position or the other. Pastor Tunde Bakare is a good example of those in this category. What is really happening?

I am always careful to comment on issues about fellow pastors or men of God. Be that as it may, visions are ok, but it is what we make out them that matters. When Obasanjo was the President, Bakare called him names and made some utterances. But the Spirit of God told me that even if God gives you words, you must be wise and careful in its presentation. There must be wisdom. If God gives you an assignment, the way you deliver it matters a lot. The issue is not about whether Bakare or Okotie can be president of Nigeria. It is about what the plan of God for Nigeria is. Every individual has a different approach to issues and reactions of people to a divine directive differ. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a Christian, full of wisdom but may not adopt the Bakare style. The VP has his own unique ways of doing things. Bakare’s background, training and those he passed through, the likes of Pastors Kumuyi, Adeboye and Oyedepo really informed his courageous disposition in matters he is very convinced about.

