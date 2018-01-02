 Badoo Chief Herbalist Arrested By Police (Photo) | Nigeria Today
Badoo Chief Herbalist Arrested By Police (Photo)

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The Lagos State Police on Tuesday had a major breakthrough in the fight against the menace of Badoo cult group with the arrest of its herbalist, Fatai Adebayo alias Alese. Fatai Adebayo alias Alese, a 34-year-old suspected high priest of deadly ritualists sect, Badoo, has been arrested at 38, Ayegbami Quarters, Odogbolu LGA of Ogun […]

The post Badoo Chief Herbalist Arrested By Police (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

