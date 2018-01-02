Badoo Chief Herbalist Arrested By Police (Photo)

The Lagos State Police on Tuesday had a major breakthrough in the fight against the menace of Badoo cult group with the arrest of its herbalist, Fatai Adebayo alias Alese. Fatai Adebayo alias Alese, a 34-year-old suspected high priest of deadly ritualists sect, Badoo, has been arrested at 38, Ayegbami Quarters, Odogbolu LGA of Ogun […]

The post Badoo Chief Herbalist Arrested By Police (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

