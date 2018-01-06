 Bandits kill 5 along Pokot-Marakwet border, steal 300 cows – Daily Nation | Nigeria Today
Bandits kill 5 along Pokot-Marakwet border, steal 300 cows – Daily Nation

Bandits kill 5 along Pokot-Marakwet border, steal 300 cows
Deserted shops at Chesogon market in October 2017. Tension remains high in Chesogon along the volatile border of West Pokot and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties where five people were shot dead on January 5, 2018 by bandits. In Summary. Leaders from West Pokot
