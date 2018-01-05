Bank of England Backtracks on Plan to Launch Cryptocurrency
The Bank of England has dropped plans to launch its own digital currency amid concerns about its impact on the financial system.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!