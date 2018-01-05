Banks credit to agric sector drops by N34bn – NBS – The Punch

Banks credit to agric sector drops by N34bn – NBS

The Punch

The total amount of credit granted by Deposit Money Banks to the agricultural sector declined by N34.45bn from October 2016 and September 2017, an analysis of the banking sector credit report by the National Bureau of Statistics has revealed. In the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

