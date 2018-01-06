Banky W, Adesua’s Wedding To Air On DSTV – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Banky W, Adesua's Wedding To Air On DSTV
Independent Newspapers Limited
Africa Magic say they are set to offer Nigerians a front row seat to relive the best kept wedding secret of 2017, #BAAD2017. They will be bringing behind the scenes of moments leading up to the wedding between RnB singer, Banky W and stunning and …
Banky W, Adesua's Wedding To Hit Africa Magic On Saturday
