Banky W Debunks Story About Registration Fees For Reality TV Show

Banky W has debunked reports making waves about a reality TV show that is in connection with him. Some social media posts asking people to pay for a reality TV show presented as Banky W’s initiative has been trending and the singer has come out to sound a note of warning to intending participants to ignore such post.

Banky W shared the artwork of the fake show on his Instagram handle and wrote;

“I hear there’s yet another scam on facebook.. charging 5k to be in a reality show by the Wellingtons. Please ignore, it is a complete scam. Please DO NOT SEND ANYBODY ANY MONEY to be in any tv show or to join any label, It is a scam”.

The post Banky W Debunks Story About Registration Fees For Reality TV Show appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

