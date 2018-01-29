Banky W serves up early Valentine Tune with New Music Video “Love U Baby” | Watch on BN

Banky W has unveiled the much anticipated music video for Love U Baby, one of the songs off his 2017 Songs About U EP. The video was shot by himself and Jonathan Whittaker in conjunction with the New York Film Academy. Banky W’s love interest in the video was played by Esther Egbueje. Hit Play […]

The post Banky W serves up early Valentine Tune with New Music Video “Love U Baby” | Watch on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

