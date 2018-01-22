Barber Shop Chronicles review: Ideas buzzing in the ears like shears – The Sydney Morning Herald
|
The Sydney Morning Herald
|
Barber Shop Chronicles review: Ideas buzzing in the ears like shears
The Sydney Morning Herald
Cyril Nri and Abdul Salis, who are in the performance <i>Barber Shop Cyril Nri and Abdul Salis, who are in the performance Barber Shop Chronicles, which is showing at the Seymour Centre as part of the Sydney Festival. Photo: Dominic Lorrimer. York …
The Barber Shop Chronicles | Fuel, National Theatre and West Yorkshire Playhouse
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!