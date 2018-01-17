Barca reject Inter’s Rafinha bid

Barcelona have turned down an offer worth €20 million from Inter over midfielder Rafinha, reports Marca . The Serie A challengers are keen to add Rafinha to their ranks, as they look to secure Champions League football for next season. But the Catalans believe the loan plus purchase option bid is insufficient, and will hold […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

