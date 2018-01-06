Barcelona agree to sign Coutinho from Liverpool

Barcelona will sign Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool on a five-and-a-half year contract, the two clubs said on Saturday.British media reported that the Spanish club will pay around 142 million pounds (193 million dollars) for Coutinho, making it the third most expensive transfer in soccer history. “Barcelona and Liverpool have reached an agreement for the transfer of Philippe Coutinho,” the La Liga leaders said in a statement.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

