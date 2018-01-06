Barcelona agree to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool

Barcelona on Saturday announced that they had reached an agreement to sign Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool in a deal reported to be worth up to 160 million euros ($192 million).

“Barcelona and Liverpool have reached an agreement for the transfer of Philippe Coutinho. The player will sign a contract for the rest of the season and five more years with a release clause of 400 million euros,” said a Barcelona statement.

