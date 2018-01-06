Barcelona Completes Philippe Coutinho Signing From Liverpool For £142 Million

Spanish Giants FC Barcelona have signed Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho in a club-record transfer.

The Mirror Football understands that the Reds have settled on an agreement for the Brazilian for an initial fee of €120million (£106.4m), with a further €40m (£35.5m) in add-ons.

It is the second most expensive transfer of all-time, trailing the £198million PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar last summer and it is the most money ever received by an English club.

Coutinho will pen a five-year deal, with the Catalan giants likely to give him an extension in the summer to ensure his deal does not run out mid-season. He was spotted in London on Saturday preparing to jet to Barcelona and link up with his new club.

A very good addition to Catalans.