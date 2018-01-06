Barcelona seal Coutinho deal for £142million

Barcelona have signed Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho in a club-record transfer.

Mirror Football understands that the Reds have settled on an agreement for the Brazilian for an initial fee of €120million (£106.4m), with a further €40m (£35.5m) in add-ons.

It is the second-most expensive transfer of all-time, trailing the £198million PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar last summer – and it is the most money ever received by an English club.

Coutinho will pen a five-year deal, with the Catalan giants likely to give him an extension in the summer to ensure his deal does not run out mid-season.

The 25-year-old was a notable absentee as Jurgen Klopp’s side jet off to Dubai for a mid-season break. He will instead fly out to Barcelona to wrap up his dream move.

Coutinho was absent for the Merseyside derby in Friday evening, with the Reds beating Everton 2-1 to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Brazilian is set to be unveiled later this evening, the player’s representatives believe, with Barcelona set to unveil Coutinho early next week.

Ernesto Valverde’s side play in La Liga on Sunday vs Levante, but a debut could come either Thursday in the Copa del Rey vs Celta Vigo or the following Sunday at Real Sociedad.ters)

Coutinho tried to force through a move to Barcelona over the summer by handing in a transfer request to Liverpool.

However, the Reds held firm in their insistence he would not be sold, rejecting all offers from the Catalan giants.

Despite his desire for the switch to the Nou Camp, Coutinho has impressed for Liverpool this season, scoring 12 goals in all competitions. Here is a roll call of football’s expensive transfer of all time

Neymar (Barcelona to PSG, £198m – 2017) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool to Barcelona, £142m – 2018) Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona, £97m – 2017) Paul Pogba (Juventus to Manchester United, £89m – 2016) Gareth Bale (Tottenham to Real Madrid, £86m – 2013) Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United to Real Madrid, £80m – 2009) Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli to Juventus, £75.3m – 2016) Neymar (Santos to Barcelona, £71.5m – 2013)

