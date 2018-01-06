Barcelona Sign Coutinho For €160m

Philippe Coutinho is now officially a Barcelona player. He joined the La Liga giants from Liverpool for €160 million, the second most expensive transfer ever, after compatriot Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for €220 million at the beginning of the season. The Brazilian’s transfer fee is €120 million up front and €40 million performance related. […]

The post Barcelona Sign Coutinho For €160m appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

