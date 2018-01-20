 Barcelona’s Rafinha Moves To Inter Milan | Nigeria Today
Barcelona’s Rafinha Moves To Inter Milan

Barcelona midfielder, Rafinha Alcantara has moved to Inter Milan on loan till the end of the 2017/2018 season. The player’s Barca career has been plagued with injuries, with many fans calling on the club to offload him. The loan move comes with a €35 million purchase option, plus €3m more in add-ons, that can be […]

