Baro River port to be ready this year, says SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, on Monday said the Baro River Port in Niger would be ready in 2018. A statement from the SGF office said Mustapha made the disclosure when he received Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello in his office in Abuja. The statement signed by Mr Mohammed Nakorji, Deputy Director Press, said the SGF assured the governor that the port project was receiving speedy attention by the Federal Government.

