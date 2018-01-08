 Baro River port to be ready this year, says SGF | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Baro River port to be ready this year, says SGF

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, on Monday said the Baro River Port in Niger would be ready in 2018. A statement from the SGF office said Mustapha made the disclosure when he received Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello in his office in Abuja. The statement signed by Mr Mohammed Nakorji, Deputy Director Press, said the SGF assured the governor that the port project was receiving speedy attention by the Federal Government.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.