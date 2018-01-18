Basketball: First Bank BC picks 13 new players

First Bank Basketball Club have picked 13 new players to join up with 11 old players for the second phase of screening, which will hold from Monday to Wednesday at the sports hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

The new players are Grace John, Kelani Olasumbo, Bethel Ekperigha, Okoro Ifunaya, Ogedegbe Tobiloba, Bukky Daniel, Ogharanduku Sharon, Oguego Chisom, Ogoigbe Merilyn, Ikidi Tena and Rita Enoiyi . Vanessa Oduah Isioma and Esther Okoli Chinasa missed the first phase and have been handed another chance to prove themselves.

Coach Peter Ahmedu said that six players have been dropped from last season’s squad and all the players (including the old ones) would have to prove themselves in the second phase screening if they hope to make the 17-team man team for the 2018 season.

He stated that he was looking for players who would fit into his playing philosophy and warned that no one is guaranteed a place in the team until the screening exercise ends. He said all the players who received an invite for the screening exercise are expected to report at the national before 10.30am on Monday.

He also stated that the team would be unveiled on Thursday while preparation for the new season would commence immediately. “The 11 players who made the cut in the first phase of screening are currently going through fitness test and should be ready for the rigours of the second phase screening.”

“What we hope to achieve from all this is to have a team that can vie for honours but at home and abroad. We also hope to tie the players down to long term contacts that will see them become integral part of the team,” Ahmedu added.