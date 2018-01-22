Bathabile Dlamini arrives at #SassaInquiry – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Bathabile Dlamini arrives at #SassaInquiry
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has arrived for the inquiry set to determine whether she should be held personally responsible for the Sassa grants crisis. The inquiry which was mandated by the Constitutional Court got …
D-day for Dlamini as Sassa inquiry gets under way
Black Sash: Dlamini must answer for her role in social grants crisis
Dlamini in the hot seat at Sassa inquiry
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!