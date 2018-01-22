 Bathabile Dlamini arrives at #SassaInquiry – Independent Online | Nigeria Today
Bathabile Dlamini arrives at #SassaInquiry – Independent Online

Bathabile Dlamini arrives at #SassaInquiry
Johannesburg – Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has arrived for the inquiry set to determine whether she should be held personally responsible for the Sassa grants crisis. The inquiry which was mandated by the Constitutional Court got
