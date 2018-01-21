 Bauchi government, South African aviation firm establish flying academy | Nigeria Today
Bauchi government, South African aviation firm establish flying academy

Posted on Jan 21, 2018

South Africa-based SIATA Aviation is to partner with Bauchi State Government to establish a flying academy and research institute in the state. Briefing newsmen yesterday at Government House Bauchi, the team leader, Captain Ibrahim Sheriff, said they were also working in collaboration with Ambro Afrique consultants on the project. “The establishment of a flying academy and other projects is aimed at utilizing the Bauchi international airport to generate revenue.

