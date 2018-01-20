 Bauchi governor lauds Wildlife Conservation Society for camera trap installations – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bauchi governor lauds Wildlife Conservation Society for camera trap installations – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Bauchi governor lauds Wildlife Conservation Society for camera trap installations
The Nation Newspaper
Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State last weekend in Bauchi has expressed his gratitude to the Wildlife Conservation Society for all the camera trap installations at the Yankari Games Reserve and restated his resolve to make the game reserve a

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.