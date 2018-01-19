Bayelsa won’t sack teachers—Dickson
BAYELSA State Governor, Seriake Dickson, said the state government would not sack teachers in the state, stressing that the government would train and retrain the teachers for greater productivity. A statement signed by Dickson’s Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, said the governor gave the assurance when he inaugurated the Governing Councils of […]
