 Bayern beats Leverkusen 3-1 as winter break ends – Daily Mail | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bayern beats Leverkusen 3-1 as winter break ends – Daily Mail

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Bayern beats Leverkusen 3-1 as winter break ends
Daily Mail
BERLIN (AP) – The Bundesliga resumed Friday after the winter break with Bayern Munich going 14 points clear after a 3-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen. Goals from Javi Martinez and Franck Ribery in either half, and a brilliant free kick from James Rodriguez
Bundesliga: Franck Ribery on song as Bayern Munich end Leverkusen's unbeaten runDeutsche Welle
Ribery helps Bayern go 14 points clearSuperSport
Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Bayern Munich: Superb Bayern Secure First Win of the Rückrunde at BayArenaSports Illustrated
SBS – The World Game –Reuters –Bavarian Football Works –Evening Standard
all 124 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.