Bayern Munich Chief Hints at Goretzka Medical as Long-Term Target Nears Contract Expiry – Sports Illustrated
|
Sports Illustrated
|
Bayern Munich Chief Hints at Goretzka Medical as Long-Term Target Nears Contract Expiry
Sports Illustrated
Leon Goretzka could be on the brink of a move to Bayern Munich, snubbing interest from across Europe to move to Bavaria in the summer. The 22-year-old is entering the last few months of his contract at Schalke 04, something that has also grabbed the …
Liverpool believe Bayern Munich have won the race for Leon Goretzka
Leon Goretzka agrees to join Bayern Munich
Leon Goretzka announcement imminent
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!