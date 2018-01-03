Bayern Munich Confirm Interest In Signing Leon Goretzka

Bayern Munich have confirmed their interest in Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Bayern’s Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic said: “Leon Goretzka is a great player, that’s clear. He is a Schalke player and we obviously respect that.

“But he is a German international and we can say that we are interested in him.”

Leon Goretzka has scored six times across his 12 caps and has helped Schalke to reach the winter break in second place behind Bayern in the Bundesliga and he has been strongly linked with a move to the Allianz Arena.

Goretzka, whose contract runs out in the summer, has reportedly attracted interest from Liverpool, too.

