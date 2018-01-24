 Bayero University 2017/2018 2nd Batch (UTME /DE) Admission List Released. | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Bayero University 2017/2018 2nd Batch (UTME /DE) Admission List Released.

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

The Bayero University Kano hereby inform all supplementary candidates candidates of  the institution  that the management of the has released the 2nd supplementary undergraduate admission list for 2017/2018 Academic Session. The list contains names of both admitted UTME and Direct Entry candidates. To access the list, check the attached Pdf document Click Here >>> BUK …

The post Bayero University 2017/2018 2nd Batch (UTME /DE) Admission List Released. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.