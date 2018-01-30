BB Naija 2018 Housemate, Khloe May Be Walking Down The Aisle After The Show – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
BB Naija 2018 Housemate, Khloe May Be Walking Down The Aisle After The Show
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Superstar Nigerian Cinematographer, Unlimited LA, in an Instagram post he made disclosed that BBNaija housemate, Khloe is his girlfriend. According to Unlimited LA known for his innovative videos for Nigerian music stars, he will be getting married to …
#BBNaija: “Khloe is my girlfriend, we are getting married once she leaves the house with the money” — Video …
