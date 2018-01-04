BBNaija 2018: Ex-housemates Miyonse, Kemen advise contestants

As the third edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBnaija) reality television show starts on January 28, ex-housemates have advised would-be contestants to exhibit positive attributes and exemplary qualities of themselves during the show.

The ex-housemates’ who were contestants in the second edition in 2017, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursdays in Abuja.

Ekemini Ekerete, also known as `Kemen’ advised the contestants to put up their utmost best and stay true to themselves in the house.

“Even when they feel their best is not good enough; they should keep their heads up, support each other and stay true to themselves,’’ Kemen stressed.

The ship manager-turn fitness entrepreneur who expressed optimism that the show would live up to expectation said that “Nigeria is a country blessed with resourceful and talented youths.’’

Similarly, Miyonse Oluwaseyi, popularly called `Miyonse’ expressed optimism that the 2018 edition would be bigger, exciting and showcase more talents.

“The BBNaija show is a platform for contestants to expand and develop their talents; I believe they have something unique to showcase themselves.

“Basically they should market themselves in the house to the global viewers,’’ Miyonse said.

“Whatever they are going to do, should be in such a way that when they are out of the house, they would be able to pick up from where they started.

On his expectations from the show, Miyonse said that whatever shortcomings the show had previously, the organisers would improve on it.

“I am positive they will improve on it this year, like the washing of pots and others; I wish all the 2018 BBNaija contestants best of luck,’’ he said.

NAN reports that auditions for the third edition were held last year in six locations across Nigeria.

Multichoice, owners of DSTV and GoTV had earlier announced Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as the host for the 2018 edition of the BBNaija reality TV show.

It also announced the money prize of N45 million as against the N25, million won last year by Michael Efe.

